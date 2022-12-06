Notification Settings

Search underway for 32-year-old man after woman found dead in Sunderland

UK NewsPublished:

Police believe Alexander Carr is aware his whereabouts is sought in relation to the death.

File photo of police officers

Police are searching for a 32-year-old man after a woman in her 40s was found dead in Sunderland.

Northumbria Police are appealing to the public for information in relation to the death on Brady Street which is being treated as suspicious.

The man has been identified as Alexander Carr, 32, who has links to the Newcastle city centre, Jesmond and Sunderland.

The alleged victim, who has not yet been named, was found dead inside the address at around 12.30pm on Saturday.

Members of the public are urged not to approach Carr as police believe he knows he is wanted by law enforcement and may be “actively evading arrest”.

“If you’ve seen Carr or know where he may be, please call 999 quoting crime number 143632K/22,” police said.

