Search underway for 32-year-old man after woman found dead in Sunderland

Officers searching for Alexander Carr are appealing to the public for information.

We're looking to locate Carr, 32, & speak to him in connection with the death of a woman in #Sunderland.

We were called to an address on Brady Street about 12.30pm on Saturday. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/HNcbvCIvnv

— Northumbria Police (@northumbriapol) December 6, 2022