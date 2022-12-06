Campaign group in fight over ‘failure’ to implement Grenfell recommendations

Grenfell court case

A campaign group is embroiled in a High Court fight with ministers after complaining about a Government “failure” to implement Grenfell Tower Inquiry recommendations relating to people living in high-rise flats who have disabilities.

Claddag has raised concerns relating to recommendations that owners of high-rise residential buildings should prepare “personal emergency evacuation plans” for people with disabilities.

Lawyers representing the group, which represents disabled people living in homes affected by the cladding and building safety issues, on Tuesday asked a High Court judge to quash a decision “not to implement” recommendations.

Mrs Justice Stacey is considering arguments at a High Court hearing in London, due to end on Wednesday.

Claddag, and two women involved with the group – Sarah Rennie from Birmingham and Georgie Hulme from Manchester – have taken legal action against the Home Office, which, they say, has responsibility for building safety issues.

Lawyers representing ministers said the claim is “premature” because a consultation is ongoing.

Barrister Raj Desai, who is representing Claddag – and the two individual claimants, told the judge that 72 people had died following the outbreak of the Grenfell Tower fire on June 14, 2017.

He said those who died were “disproportionately persons with disabilities” whose “ability to self-evacuate was compromised”.

Mr Desai said legal duties mandating owners and managers of high-rise residential buildings to prepare emergency evacuation plans for residents whose ability to self-evacuate “may be compromised” had been recommended.

He argued that a decision had been made not to implement “these recommendations”.

Alan Payne KC, who is leading a Government legal team, told the judge there was an ongoing consultation and indicated that ministers were looking at ways to implement recommendations in a “proportionate and safe manner”.

He said the claim “must fail”.

Claddag has thanked people who helped raise money to fund the legal fight.

“We launched a crowdfund appeal to help us raise funds to protect ourselves against adverse costs should our legal challenge against the Government over its failure to implement key Grenfell Tower Inquiry recommendations be unsuccessful,” said a statement on the group’s website.