Apple launches self service repairs in the UK

Apple Self Service Repair

Apple is to allow customers in the UK and seven other European countries to purchase genuine Apple parts and tools to carry out self-repairs for the first time.

The tech giant’s Self Service Repair scheme, which first launched in the US earlier this year, offers repair manuals, tools, and replacement parts for the iPhone 12 and 13 range, as well as more recent Mac laptops which contain Apple’s own chips.

Users will be able to access more than 200 individual parts via a special online store, with the option to buy or rent some tools.

Apple says the parts are the same ones – and at the same price – as those already available to Apple’s network of authorised repair providers, and customers can also send replaced parts back to the firm for refurbishment and recycling, with credit off their parts purchase provided in many cases.

“We believe the best technology for our customers and for the planet is technology that lasts, which is why we design our products to be durable and rarely require maintenance or repair,” Apple chief operating officer, Jeff Williams, said.

“But when a repair is needed, we want customers to have many options for safe, reliable and secure repair.

“That’s why we’re excited to launch Self Service Repair in Europe, giving our customers direct access to genuine Apple parts, tools and manuals.”