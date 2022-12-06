Ambulance workers and NHS staff to strike days before Christmas in pay row

An ambulance on a motorway

Thousands of ambulance workers and other NHS staff will strike on December 21 in a row over pay, unions have announced.

The GMB, Unison and Unite are co-ordinating industrial action across England and Wales after accusing the Government of ignoring pleas for a decent wage rise.

The strike will happen a day after members of the Royal College of Nursing stage their second walkout, also over pay.

The GMB said more than 10,000 ambulance workers across nine trusts in England and Wales will strike.

Paramedics, Emergency Care Assistants, call handlers and other staff will also walk out on December 28.

The GMB members will strike at the:

– South West Ambulance Service;

– South East Coast Ambulance Service;

– North West Ambulance Service;

– South Central Ambulance Service;

– North East Ambulance Service;

– East Midlands Ambulance Service;

– West Midlands Ambulance Service;

– Welsh Ambulance Service; and

– Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

GMB representatives will now meet with individual trusts to discuss requirements for life-and-limb cover.

Rachel Harrison, GMB national secretary, said: “After 12 years of Conservative cuts to the service and their pay packets, NHS staff have had enough.

“The last thing they want to do is take strike action but the Government has left them with no choice.

“Health Secretary Steve Barclay needs to listen and engage with us about pay. If he can’t talk to us about this most basic workforce issue, what on Earth is he Health Secretary for?