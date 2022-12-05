Notification Settings

Scot dead following shooting at bar in St Lucia

UK NewsPublished:

Donnie McKinnon, from Scotland, died after the attack on Saturday.

View of Saint Lucia

A Scotsman has died and another man is injured following a shooting at a bar on the Caribbean island of St Lucia.

Donnie McKinnon and Peter Jackson were at a bar in Market Road, Soufriere, when the incident happened on Saturday afternoon, according to local reports.

Mr McKinnon, from Scotland, died while Mr Jackson was taken to hospital.

The St Lucia Times reported that both men had lived on the island for some time.

A Foreign Office spokeswoman said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died and a British man who has been injured in St Lucia.”



