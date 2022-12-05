England fans pay World Cup tribute to boxing trainer who was stabbed to death

England v Senegal

A boxing trainer who was stabbed in a fight on a bridge in London has been remembered by England fans at the World Cup in Qatar.

Reece Newcombe, 31, who trained celebrities including former footballer Ian Wright, died after he was stabbed with a piece of glass on Richmond Bridge, south-west London, last month.

A flag made by Three Lions supporters was displayed in the Al Bayt Stadium during England’s 3-0 win against Senegal, reading: “Football is coming home in memory of Reece.”

Supporters in Qatar pay tribute to Reece Newcombe (Handout photo/PA)

The England and Chelsea badges were displayed on the flag with a pair of boxing gloves and a photo of Mr Newcombe.

Civil servant Garford Beck, 60, who lives in London, and Mark Trigg, 48, a chef from Derby, were among those to ensure the flag was in the stadium on Sunday.

Mr Beck said a friend of his who knew the family asked if the flag could be created and they created a design ahead of the game.

He told the PA news agency: “It’s just another shocking statistic in London unfortunately.”

He added: “We got it on the TV for them and hopefully it brings a bit of comfort to the family. It’s very difficult to imagine the grief they’re going through.”

Members of the England men’s supporters’ team were also photographed with the flag ahead of their latest fixtures in Qatar on Monday.

Mr Beck said he would send photographs back to the UK, adding: “I think things like that can help and if it does that’s all well and good and it shows there are more important things in life than football.”