What the papers say – December 4

UK NewsPublished:

Rumours of dramas surrounding Harry and Meghan’s relationships with the royals are a focus of the Sundays.

British newspapers

The papers take a look at royal dramas, nurses strikes and the migrant crisis.

Reported tensions on the eve of the the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new Netflix series are front page of the Daily Mirror, The Sun and the Sunday Express.

The Observer and The Daily Telegraph report on the nurses’ ongoing industrial dispute.

The Government has yet to begin construction on buildings promised to house migrants, with ministers “stalling” on the plan to end the use of hotels, according to The Independent.

The Sunday Times adds the Tories are planning “tough new laws” for asylum seekers that would remove the right to stay from anyone who arrives illegally.

Sunday People and the Daily Star Sunday lead on England’s game against Senegal tonight at the World Cup.

