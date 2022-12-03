Brighton barber helps World Cup stars look trim in Qatar

Barber Rebin Rob with Aaron Ramsey of Wales

World Cup stars have been kept looking trim in Qatar thanks to a barber from Brighton.

Rebin Rob, 28, has been cutting the hair of Brighton and Hove Albion players since 2015, with some of the club’s current and former footballers in Qatar for the World Cup.

Recommendations about his work have led to Mr Rob cutting the hair of many other players, including Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey and the rest of the Wales squad.

He has also worked with Belgium, Iran and Australia, with the latter helped to look their best before their round of 16 game with Argentina on Saturday evening.

Rebin Rob with Gareth Bale (Rebin Rob/PA)

Mr Rob, owner of Med’s Barbers and Faded Barbers in Brighton, told the PA news agency: “Mathew Ryan plays for Australia, Alireza Jahanbakhsh plays for Iran and before I came I had a chat with them, I’m quite close with them, it’s not just a barber and customer – it’s like a friend.

“Firstly when I arrived I met the Iran national team because of Jahanbakhsh. They had a personal barber with the team but they preferred me.

“The first time I cut like five of them and they had very big confidence to win against USA, they said come back after the USA game, but unfortunately they are out now.

“Because of Mathew Ryan with Australia, I’ve done the whole squad, I’ve been there a few times.”

Mr Rob said the first time he visited the Wales team he cut the hair of “23 of them in one day” and six more a few days later.

He added: “I had a chat with Leo Trossard, who plays for Belgium, and I went to see the Belgium team – I’ve done for Leo and a few other players but unfortunately they got knocked out.”

Mr Rob said he hopes Australia stay in the tournament so he can continue working with them and he plans to remain in Qatar for the rest of the World Cup.

He said: “It makes me feel good, I give them a good haircut – when you give a good trim, it just makes them feel good, feel better and feel more confident.

“I think that’s why they choose a barber who they want to go with. With a haircut, one of the main things is it gives you confidence.

“Some people don’t mind about a haircut but most people like to have a fresh cut, especially footballers as they are on TV and everyone can see them.”

On his experience with Bale, Mr Rob said: “That was great, a very nice guy and it was an honour for me to meet such a big player.”

Rebin Rob with Mathew Ryan of Australia (Rebin Rob/PA)

Mr Rob said he felt no pressure given his experience as a barber, adding: “It makes me feel proud to do my job better, but at the same time not nervous because I’m not new in the job, I’ve been doing it for a long time and in Brighton I do it for Adam Lallana, Danny Welbeck, Leo Trossard.”

He explained he has been to a few games at the tournament, with tickets being a “thank you from the boys” for their haircuts.

Mr Rob added: “The plan is I’m going to stay here for a couple more weeks, I’ve already had a chat with a few other players from different teams and let’s see how it goes.”

On who he thinks can win the tournament, he said: “It’s really hard but I can see England, a very good squad, France and Argentina – those three for me have got the biggest chance.”

He described life in Qatar as “lovely” and said he had enjoyed the short distances to travel to watch games, noting: “The people are so friendly.”

On working at the World Cup, Mr Rob said: “I love football. I am really, really proud to be here, watching football at the same time as I do my job, this is something for me a big experience.