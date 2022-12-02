Kanye West’s Twitter account suspended after violating platform policy

Kanye West

Kanye West’s Twitter account has been suspended after violating the platform’s policy against inciting violence.

Newly instated Twitter boss and tech-billionaire Elon Musk confirmed the news on Thursday.

It comes after the US rapper posted a series of erratic tweets, one of which appeared to show a symbol combining a swastika and a Jewish star.

He also stoked further controversy online, with remarks made on during an interview with US conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Thursday.

I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022

During the interview, with his face covered in a mask, West praised Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

Replying to one Twitter user, who asked him to “fix Kanye”, Musk replied: “I tried my best.

“Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended.”

Later, West reportedly posted a screenshot showing that he was locked out of his account for 12 hours on Truth Social – the social media platform created by former US president Donald Trump.