What the papers say – December 1

British newspapers

The nation’s papers are led by a royal racism row and concerns over a Government U-turn on Covid jabs.

The Times, Daily Mail and Metro report the godmother of the Prince of Wales has resigned from her role in the royal household and apologised after she repeatedly questioned a prominent black British-born domestic abuse charity boss about where she “really came from” during a Buckingham Palace reception.

Times: Heart attack patients waiting over an hour for ambulance #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/uwBtJmaapN — George Mann ?⚒️? (@sgfmann) November 30, 2022

Tomorrow's paper today ? PALACE RACE ROW SO WHERE ARE YOU REALLY FROM? Royal aide quits after quizzing British charity founder at Camilla reception#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/sfTWB9PKKf — Metro (@MetroUK) November 30, 2022

The Daily Express and Daily Mirror say William has condemned Lady Susan Hussey’s actions, telling reporters in the US ahead of the Waleses’ three-day trip to Boston: “Racism has no place in our society.”

Front Page: Prince William Condemns Godmother In Palace Race Row #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/50LVdZX0As pic.twitter.com/wY51fg3Isy — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) November 30, 2022

Elsewhere, the i reports scientists have warned the UK is not ready for an outbreak of a major Covid variant after the Government failed to “capitalise on success in (the) pandemic”.

The i: UK playing with fire after Covid jabs U-turn, warn scientists #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/CkH7r0Hq1z — George Mann ?⚒️? (@sgfmann) November 30, 2022

The Independent reports the Home Office ignored warnings over a diphtheria outbreak at the Manston asylum processing centre weeks before a man held at the facility died.

Indepdendent digital front: Home Office ignored warnings on diphtheria #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Bouu0Ugv1T — George Mann ?⚒️? (@sgfmann) November 30, 2022

The Daily Telegraph says widespread industrial action is set to disrupt millions of Britons “every day until Christmas”.

The front page of today's Daily Telegraph: 'Strikes on every day until Christmas' Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/IkHpAFFhik — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 1, 2022

More than 70% of England’s water firms belong to businesses lodged in foreign tax havens, according to The Guardian.

Guardian front page, Thursday 1 December 2022: Revealed: 70%of England’s water firms in foreign hands pic.twitter.com/YtYICmstAH — The Guardian (@guardian) November 30, 2022