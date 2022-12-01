Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

‘Enjoy your life and be happy’, says great-great-grandmother on 103rd birthday

UK NewsPublished:

Kathleen Withall celebrated with five generations of her family, including her one-year-old great-great-granddaughter.

Kathleen Withall enjoys her 103rd birthday party.
Kathleen Withall enjoys her 103rd birthday party.

A great-great-grandmother celebrating her 103rd birthday has said her best advice would be to “enjoy your life while you can and be happy”.

Kathleen Withall, from Haslemere, Surrey, enjoyed afternoon tea with five generations of her family, which saw a 102-year gap between the oldest and youngest guest.

The centenarian was joined by her daughter, Sue, her granddaughter, Claire, her great-granddaughter Millie and great-great-granddaughter Nova, who is one-year-old.

Kathleen Withall celebrating 103rd birthday with youngest of five generations in her family, great granddaughter Millie an great great granddaughter Nova
Kathleen Withall celebrating her 103rd birthday with her great-granddaughter Millie and great-great-granddaughter Nova, aged one (CHD Living/PA)

During the celebrations, which included a giant pink “103” balloon and glasses of champagne and prosecco, Mrs Withall spoke about her love for her family and remembered her husband Frank, who was a former RAF airman.

When asked what the secret to her long life was, Mrs Withall laughed and said “God only knows” but she added that her best advice to others would be to “enjoy your life while you can and be happy”.

Mrs Withall’s fellow residents and staff at her Surrey care home, Brownscombe Care Residences, also gathered to toast her long life.

Katheleen Withall celebrates 103rd Birthday with a tea party
Mrs Withall celebrated her 103rd birthday with a tea party at her care home (CHD Living/PA)

Home manager Alison Packham said it had been “fantastic” to be part of the celebrations for Mrs Withall’s landmark birthday alongside her loved ones.

“It’s so wonderful to see five generations of the same family coming together,” Ms Packham said.

“I believe the UK record is six generations – so we weren’t far off record-breaking celebrations.

“We had a lovely time though, and Kathleen was delighted to see everyone.

“Birthdays are always worth celebrating but this one in particular was extra special.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News