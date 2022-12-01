‘Enjoy your life and be happy’, says great-great-grandmother on 103rd birthday

Kathleen Withall enjoys her 103rd birthday party.

A great-great-grandmother celebrating her 103rd birthday has said her best advice would be to “enjoy your life while you can and be happy”.

Kathleen Withall, from Haslemere, Surrey, enjoyed afternoon tea with five generations of her family, which saw a 102-year gap between the oldest and youngest guest.

The centenarian was joined by her daughter, Sue, her granddaughter, Claire, her great-granddaughter Millie and great-great-granddaughter Nova, who is one-year-old.

Kathleen Withall celebrating her 103rd birthday with her great-granddaughter Millie and great-great-granddaughter Nova, aged one (CHD Living/PA)

During the celebrations, which included a giant pink “103” balloon and glasses of champagne and prosecco, Mrs Withall spoke about her love for her family and remembered her husband Frank, who was a former RAF airman.

When asked what the secret to her long life was, Mrs Withall laughed and said “God only knows” but she added that her best advice to others would be to “enjoy your life while you can and be happy”.

Mrs Withall’s fellow residents and staff at her Surrey care home, Brownscombe Care Residences, also gathered to toast her long life.

Mrs Withall celebrated her 103rd birthday with a tea party at her care home (CHD Living/PA)

Home manager Alison Packham said it had been “fantastic” to be part of the celebrations for Mrs Withall’s landmark birthday alongside her loved ones.

“It’s so wonderful to see five generations of the same family coming together,” Ms Packham said.

“I believe the UK record is six generations – so we weren’t far off record-breaking celebrations.

“We had a lovely time though, and Kathleen was delighted to see everyone.