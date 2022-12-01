Boys accused of stabbing ‘creative and loving’ Jesse Nwokejiobi, 17, to death

Detectives investigating the murder of 17-year-old Jesse Nwokejiobi (pictured) are appealing for images to be shared with them.

We know images are being circulated on social media as one has been shared with us.

You can read more on our website here ? https://t.co/iZyamWLGZj pic.twitter.com/kSOWlyNUrk

— Cambs Police ? (@CambsCops) November 22, 2022