What the papers say – November 30

British newspapers

England reaching the Round of 16 in Qatar and a “breakthrough” in Alzheimer’s treatment feature among the stories leading the nation’s papers.

The Sun, Daily Mirror and Daily Star all carry the Three Lions’ passage to the knockout stages of the World Cup following a 3-0 win against Wales.

Marcus Rashford nets double as Three Lions cruise into last-16 clash vs Senegal

Meanwhile, The Guardian and The Times report on an Alzheimer’s “breakthrough” after a new drug reduced memory decline among patients with early stages of the disease.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 30 November 2022: Drug success heralds 'new era' of progress in Alzheimer's research

The Daily Telegraph says paramedics and ambulance workers are set to strike for the first time in 30 years.

TELEGRAPH: Ambulance staff to hold first strike for 30 years

The i and Daily Express report census results have shown less than half of the British population identifies as Christian.

Wednesday's front page: UK Christians in minority for first time since the Dark Ages

Bird flu has sparked fears of a Christmas turkey shortage, according to the Daily Mail.

The Financial Times reports the Government is set to relax ringfencing rules for banks in a bid to ignite the financial sector.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 30 November

And Metro says a Russian billionaire has died in a helicopter crash – the third high-profile cryptocurrency tycoon to die in a month.