Tributes paid to ‘much-loved’ boy, 11, killed in quadbike crash

UK NewsPublished:

Charlie Morrison was pronounced dead at the scene in the Highlands on Tuesday afternoon.

Charlie Morrison
Tributes have been paid to a “much-loved” 11-year-old boy who died in a quadbike crash.

Emergency services were called to the scene on land near Durness in the Scottish Highlands at about 4.20pm on Tuesday.

Charlie Morrison, from Durness, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Durness Primary School was closed on Wednesday following the incident.

North West Sutherland Schools head teacher Graeme Smart said: “The whole North West Sutherland Schools community are devastated by the tragic news of the death of Charlie Morrison.

“Charlie was a bright, happy boy in primary seven who loved being in the outdoors, had a real love for technology and model making and a curiosity about how things worked.

“He was a much-loved and valued part of our school group and the school is a sadder place this morning.

“The whole community is deeply shocked by this terrible accident and our thoughts are with the family at this time.”

Police said investigations into the incident are under way.

Sergeant Christopher Donaldson, from Police Scotland’s road policing unit at Dingwall, said: “Our thoughts are with Charlie’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

“Police inquiries are continuing to establish the exact circumstances surrounding this crash.”

