Man charged with murder over stabbing of boxing trainer on bridge

A 32-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a boxing trainer who was stabbed in a fight on a bridge in London.

Ross Hamilton, of Wood Lane, Isleworth, west London, will appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday accused of killing Reece Newcombe in the early hours of Saturday.

He is also charged with common assault.

Mr Newcombe, 31, who trained celebrities including former footballer Ian Wright, died after he was stabbed with a piece of glass on Richmond Bridge, south west London.

A fundraising appeal for his young daughter has raised more than £100,000.