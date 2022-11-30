Eurostar security staff announce pre-Christmas strikes

A Eurostar train

Security staff on Eurostar are to strike for four days next month in a dispute over pay.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union employed by a private contractor will walk out on December 16, 18, 22 and 23 after voting 4-1 in favour of industrial action.

The RMT said the strike will “severely affect” Eurostar services and travel plans for people over the pre-Christmas period.

More than 100 security staff, employed by facilities management company Mitie, are involved in the dispute.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Eurostar security staff are essential to the running of Eurostar, and it is disgraceful they are not being paid a decent wage.

“They work long, unsocial hours and a multimillion-pound company like Mitie can easily afford to pay them decently for the essential work they do.

“We do not want to disrupt people’s travel plans, but our members need a pay rise, and this is the only way management will listen.

“I urge Mitie and Eurostar to come to a negotiated settlement with RMT as soon as possible.”

The strikes will coincide with other walkouts on the railways.