16.6 million watched England claim victory over Wales in World Cup

Wales v England – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Group B – Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium

An average audience of 16.6 million TV viewers watched England’s 3-0 win over Wales on Tuesday night.

The World Cup match on BBC One also had an audience share of 67.9%, according to overnight figures from ratings agency Barb provided by the BBC.

The number does not include those who watched on the Welsh language channel S4C.

Others will have watched the game on iPlayer, although those figures will not be reflected in the overnight data from Barb.

England secured victory over Wales with two goals from Marcus Rashford and one from Phil Foden, securing them a place in the last 16.

It comes after an average audience of 15.1 million tuned in to watch the full match of England v USA on Friday, which ended goalless following a lacklustre performance from Gareth Southgate’s side.

ITV said an average audience of 11.9 million had watched its overall extended coverage including pre-match punditry.