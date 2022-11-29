Wales suffer heartbreak of elimination from World Cup

Fans watch England v Wales – FIFA World Cup 2022

From a rousing rendition of Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau to the heartbreak of elimination from the World Cup, Wales fans watching back at home went through a rollercoaster of emotions over 90 minutes.

At a fan park in Singleton Park, Swansea, the beer was flowing as around 2,000 Wales supporters watched the game dubbed the “Battle of Britain” on large TV screens.

At half-time there was hope Wales could win because England may have controlled the first 45 minutes, but they created too few chances.

Wales supporters at the fan park in Swansea look dejected at the prospect of elmination (Jacob King/PA)

But Wales’ hopes diminished when talisman Gareth Bale failed to appear for the second half after suffering a hamstring injury.

The Red Wall supporters – many in Wales shirts and wearing the famous bucket hats – cheered on their team, but suffered two hammer blows in just two minutes when Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden scored.

They continued to sing, cheer and encourage their team as the minutes ticked down and elimination grew ever closer.

A trickle of fans began to leave the large marquee shortly after Rashford scored his second of the game.

Speaking afterwards, Jade Meredith, from Swansea, was among the many fans watching the game at the fan park.

“I’m really gutted, gutted for the boys and so proud of the boys for getting there,” she said.

“We’ll get to the next World Cup, definitely, and the Euros.”

Asked whether this was the last time Wales would see Gareth Bale in a Wales shirt, she replied: “Hard to say. I don’t think we’ll see him at the Euros.”

Another fan Dan Anderson, also from Swansea, said: “The Wales squad have done the country proud.

“This last week has been amazing and although the result didn’t go our way tonight, the boys have done us proud.

“We’ll get to the next World Cup for sure.”

One Wales supporter can’t believe the score as he watches the match at the fan park in Swansea (Jacob King/PA)

Peter Jones, from Swansea, said: “At half-time I thought we had a chance as England didn’t play well at all.

“Losing Gareth Bale at half-time was a blow and we never really got going after England scored the first.