UK must become ‘world leader’ to secure justice for Ukraine, says First Lady

Olena Zelenska urged the UK to become a leader in helping Ukraine achieve “justice” against Russia as she addressed an audience of MPs and peers that included Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer.

The speech, in a Parliament committee room, came as part of a visit to London for Ms Zelenska as she urged the UK and other allies to seek justice against alleged Russian war crimes.

Her visit has focused on the use of sexual violence and rape by Russian forces in the months-long war, which is now heading into a long winter.

This year we were honoured to have Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy address the House of Commons Chamber. Today, I am honoured to welcome to the House of Commons, the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska. pic.twitter.com/60DHrUdfiU — Sir Lindsay Hoyle (@CommonsSpeaker) November 29, 2022

And in a harrowing speech to politicians gathered in the Houses of Parliament on Tuesday, she said the youngest known victim of the “thousands” of such crimes was a four-year-old girl raped by Russian occupiers.

In a further stark message she said that the Ukrainian experience today has echoes of the British suffering during World War II.

In front of a Union Jack and Ukrainian flag, she said: “Justice like victory is not possible without allies.”

She argued that the International Criminal Court (ICC) does not have the legal force to punish Moscow for its invasion.

Through a translator, she said: “We need to start the special tribunal against the crime of aggression of Russia against Ukraine, which will enhance the work of the ICC and not weaken it.

“We need to unite the world community just as it happened in January 1942 to support the special tribunal against the aggression of Russia against Ukraine.

“I’m asking you a small favour to become the world leader in the justice efforts.

“I believe that London can give this decisive impetus so that the world can become better, fairer, thanks to you.”

Speaking in a busy committee room in Westminster, she said: “Ukrainians are going through the terror, which will resonate with you.

“Your islands survived the air raids, which were identical to those that Russia uses now to put us on our knees.

“We’re hearing sirens every day identical to those which were heard by earlier British generations. You did not surrender and we will not surrender.

“But victory is not the only thing we need. We need justice.”

Ms Zelenska spoke of the “systematic violence” perpetrated by the Russian military, saying “torture chambers” were found in many previously-occupied towns and villages.

“We do not know how many boys and girls and women and men became the victims of torture and violence brought by the Russian occupiers,” she said.

“We have documented thousands of crimes including sexual violence.

“The youngest girl who was raped by the Russian occupiers was four years old. The oldest survivor was 85.”

House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle introduced the wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky by saying it was parliamentarians’ duty to “keep the world awake” to the horrors of Russia’s invasion as he praised her “bravery”.

Mr Johnson, the former prime minister who had offered vocal support to Ukraine during his premiership, attended the speech alongside the Labour leader as well as the Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey.

Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt was also in attendance, alongside MPs from across all parties.

After her speech, Ukraine’s First Lady toured an exhibition in Portcullis House detailing alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine alongside Sir Lindsay, who called the images “shocking, distressing and appalling”.

Addressing a silent crowd in Ukrainian, Ms Zelenska spoke of the victims of Russian atrocities in Bucha, Mariupol and elsewhere across her nation, but also warned: “Every torturer in this war has his face too.”

Earlier, in an interview with BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Ms Zelenska urged the British public not to forget the “tragedy” of the Russian invasion amid the festive season.

It came after she visited Downing Street and met the Prime Minister’s wife, Akshata Murty on Monday.

Ukraine will be top of the agenda once again as Foreign Secretary James Cleverly travels to Romania this week for a meeting of Nato allies.