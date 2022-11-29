Ofgem orders energy firm Delta to pay £57,000 immediately following failures

Ofgem stock

Ofgem has ordered energy supplier Delta to pay £57,000 immediately after it failed to meet its renewables obligations and provide information for the regulator’s Supplier of Last Resort scheme.

Delta, which serves 1,690 business customers in the UK, failed to meet the standards set for them as a supplier, the regulator said.

Ofgem has issued two ‘Provisional Orders’ after Delta failed to pay into the Feed-in Tariff (FIT) scheme, a programme which supports investment in and uptake of renewable electricity generation and failed to provide information requested by the regulator for its Supplier of Last Resort (SoLR) scheme.

The SoLR scheme ensures continuity of supply to a customer should their existing firm leave the market.

They follow another Provisional Order issued to Delta earlier this month relating to its operational capability and financial resilience.

Cathryn Scott, Ofgem’s director for enforcement and emerging issues, said:

“These challenging times are no excuse for poor performance from energy suppliers.

“Suppliers have a legal duty to comply with their obligations to provide us with full and accurate information and to participate in important renewable energy schemes.

“Delta has failed in this instance, which undermines the schemes’ integrity. We have always been clear that failure to comply fully and promptly with our requests for information has the potential to disrupt the processes in place to protect consumers.

“Our expectations of suppliers are clear and the orders we have issued today set out actions Delta must take immediately to address shortcomings now and for the longer term.”

Ofgem said it expected Delta to immediately pays the £57,000 and provide the missing information by 5pm on December 5.