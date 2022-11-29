Man, 20, fatally shot twice in same eye in drive-by attack, court told

Otas Sarkus

A 20-year-old man was fatally hit twice in the right eye during a drive-by shooting, a court has been told.

Otas Sarkus died in hospital two days after being caught in a hail of bullets in north-east London on the evening of last August 18.

Four or five rounds were fired and a second man, also 20, was hit in the back but survived, the Old Bailey heard.

Dean Adams, 32, of East Ham, and Deon Brisport, 30, from Hackney, are on trial accused of murder and attempted murder.

Opening their trial on Tuesday, Sasha Wass KC said a group of young men were in Raymond Road near Upton Park Station at about 10.30pm when “without any warning” a white Volvo swerved towards them at speed as if trying to “ram” them.

The car hit a couple of parked cars and carried on as the young men began to run away, she said.

Ms Wass said: “As the Volvo carried on driving towards the group of men, it came level with them and a window of the car was wound down.

“Shots were fired from the Volvo towards the group of men. It seems that four or five shots were fired.

“Two rounds of ammunition were fired into the right eye of a young man called Otas Sarkus.

“An additional round was fired into the back of a young man called Bristan Williams.”

Mr Williams felt something hit his back and ran off, jurors heard.

It was only later, after he got on a bus, he realised he was bleeding and must have been shot.

Ms Wass told jurors anyone in the Volvo must have intended to seriously hurt one or more in the group.

She said: “Firstly, the car drove towards a group at speed intending to ram them. Secondly, having failed to injure their target or targets, someone from inside the Volvo pointed and discharged a loaded firearm at the group.”

No-one from the victims’ group saw the gunman or the driver of the car, which had blacked out rear windows, the court heard.

After the shooting, the Volvo, which had been stolen and had cloned number plates, was parked in a quiet cul-de-sac half a mile away and set on fire.

Adams lives in the street where the car had been parked earlier and he was seen getting in and out of the vehicle, it is alleged.

Ms Wass told jurors: “The prosecution case is that the first defendant, Dean Adams, was the driver and the second defendant, Deon Brisport, was one of the back passengers.”

Adams’ DNA was found on a piece of clothing in the Volvo, while Brisport’s DNA was on a passenger door handle, it is claimed.