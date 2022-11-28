Murder arrest after boxing trainer stabbed to death

Reece Newcombe

Detectives investigating the murder of a new father have made an arrest.

Reece Newcombe, 31, was stabbed with a piece of glass in a fight on Richmond Bridge in south-west London in the early hours of Saturday.

A 32-year-old man went to a police station in west London on Monday afternoon and was arrested on suspicion of murder.

The fight broke out on Richmond Bridge in the early hours of Saturday (Adam Davy/PA)

Tributes have been paid to Mr Newcombe, who worked as a boxing trainer with celebrities including former footballer Ian Wright.

His family said in a post on Facebook that they are “truly heartbroken”.

Former boxer Barry Jones said on Twitter that Mr Newcombe was “such a lovely, charismatic and caring person and a talented boxer”.

An online appeal for funds for his baby daughter has already raised more than £50,000.

Detectives investigating his murder believe a number of people watched the fight and several filmed what happened on their mobile phones.

Detectives investigating a murder on Richmond Bridge have made an arrest. On the afternoon of Monday, 28 November, a 32-year-old man attended a west London police station where he was arrested on suspicion of murder.https://t.co/qnUksiu95M — Richmond Police (@MPSRichmond) November 28, 2022

Metropolitan Police Detective Chief Inspector Katherine Goodwin said: “Anyone who has yet to speak with police is urged to come forward immediately.

“We believe a number of people watched the incident unfold and some onlookers may have recorded footage on their mobile phones.

“I need to hear from all of these people.”