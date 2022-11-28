Korean designer unveils couture gown as Christmas tree in art installation

Christmas tree installation

A Korean fashion designer unveiled a couture gown as her interpretation of a Christmas tree at a London museum on Monday.

Sohee Park, commonly known as Miss Sohee, is displaying the art installation at the Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A) over the festive period.

Previous Christmas trees at the V&A have come from artists and fashion designers including Alexander McQueen, Es Devlin and Jasper Conran.

The new three-metre ensemble includes a crepe-de-chine inner dress and a cascading snow-white silk chiffon cape embellished with star-inspired embroidery and Swarovski crystals.

It is lit from above by a series of spotlights.

London-based Korean fashion designer Miss Sohee with her creation (Yui Mok/PA)

London-based Miss Sohee said: “When I think of Christmas, it evokes nostalgia, angelic shades of white and familial warmth.

“To be able to constantly collaborate with the V&A has been such a wonderful and inspiring experience, and when it came to designing this Christmas tree I really wanted to reinterpret the tree through my lens.”

The 26-year-old’s work also features in the museum’s major exhibition, Hallyu! The Korean Wave.

The three-metre ensemble includes a crepe-de-chine inner dress and a cascading silk chiffon cape (Yui Mok/PA))

Rosalie Kim, curator of Hallyu! The Korean Wave, said: “We’re delighted to work with Miss Sohee for the V&A Christmas tree this year, whose Peony Dress is a showstopping finale to our exhibition on Hallyu! The Korean Wave.

“I hope that visitors to the museum’s grand entrance this Christmas will enjoy her glittering reinvention of the festive form in her own signature style.”

Miss Sohee’s designs have been worn by musicians such as Miley Cyrus and Cardi B and models Bella Hadid and Taylor Hill.

The Christmas tree installation runs until January 5 2023.