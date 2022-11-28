Notification Settings

‘Cor!’: Butler in the buff gets care home residents’ hearts racing

UK NewsPublished:

Care UK’s Kingsleigh in Woking, Surrey, welcomed back the residents’ ‘favourite’ butler, Alesssandro, for its cocktail party.

Kingsleigh residents with butler in the buff Alessandro
Kingsleigh residents with butler in the buff Alessandro

A butler in the buff who previously won over care home residents has strutted back into their lives and lounge, wearing an apron and bow tie and not much else, to the delight of his fans.

Care UK’s Kingsleigh in Woking, Surrey, welcomed back the residents’ “favourite” butler, Alesssandro, for its cocktail party by popular demand after he previously visited the home for a 99th birthday celebration.

Man flexing his arm muscle and posing with a woman holding onto a zimmer frame
Kingsleigh resident Hendrina Clough poses with Alessandro (Care UK/PA)

Donning his apron and bow tie, the tattooed and muscular Alessandro, from Butler Bookings, provided an “extra special” service by serving cocktails to the ladies of the house.

Male residents also gave the bare-bottomed butler a cheeky glance as he was met with giggles and cheers from the happy customers.

Man wearing an apron serving two women drinks
Residents Rosemary Cruickshank and Hendrina Clough are served cocktails (Care UK/PA)

“Cor, Alessandro can come again!” said resident Rosemary Cruickshank.

And Jean Cutts said: “I thought that he was amazing – I wish he could visit us every day. I did try to give him my number!”

Residents appeared to be in a positive mood as lateral flow tests came back negative, meaning they had more time to pose for pictures with their “saucy” guest.

Kelly Kelleher, home manager at Kingsleigh, said the “truly memorable” afternoon helped to get everyone in the festive mood and despite “drinking Old Fashioneds… life at Kingsleigh care home is anything but”.

She added: “Our team are always looking to host fun and creative activities that offer residents a memorable experience and which challenge the view of living in a care home – which on this occasion meant welcoming back our favourite butler in the buff, Alessandro.”

