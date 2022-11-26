Depleted Russia removing nuclear warheads from old missiles to hit Ukraine – MoD

Ukrainian soldiers stand next to army military vehicles

Russia is firing ageing cruise missiles stripped of their nuclear warheads at Ukrainian targets because Vladimir Putin’s stocks are so depleted, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has suggested.

An intelligence update from the MoD on Saturday said the desperate improvisation by the Russian President’s struggling forces are “unlikely to achieve reliable effects”.

The evidence cited are pictures of apparently shot down AS-15 Kent air launched cruise missiles, which were said to have been designed in the 1980s as a nuclear delivery system.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 26 November 2022 Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/htZ2ZsfvmF ?? #StandWithUkraine ?? pic.twitter.com/RZ6by8tN5p — Ministry of Defence ?? (@DefenceHQ) November 26, 2022

The MoD said the nuclear warheads had probably been substituted for ballast, with the Kremlin’s hope likely that the missiles will distract Ukrainian air defences.

“Although such an inert system will still produce some damage through the missile’s kinetic energy and any unspent fuel, it is unlikely to achieve reliable effects against intended targets,” a statement said.