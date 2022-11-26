Climate tsar Sharma delivers blow to Sunak by joining onshore wind rebellion

Onshore wind is one of the cheapest forms of renewable power and will help to bolster the UK’s energy security

There are already 14 GW of onshore installed across the country, including at the UK’s largest onshore wind farm in Whitelee, just outside Glasgow

1/3 pic.twitter.com/BypThCLi8D

— Alok Sharma (@AlokSharma_RDG) November 26, 2022