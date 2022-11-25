Two men arrested in Ilford double murder investigation

Police stock

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a double killing in east London, the Metropolitan Police said.

A 20-year-old man was arrested in Ilford on Wednesday and a 21-year-old man was arrested in Northampton on Thursday.

They remain in custody at a south London police station.

Saydi Abu Sheikh died after an attack in Henley Road in Ilford (Met Police)

Officers were called at 12.16am on October 25 to reports of a shooting inside a house in Henley Road, Ilford.

Three men were found with gunshot injuries, Scotland Yard said.

Saydi Abu Sheikh, 23, and Zakariya Jeilani Mohamed, 32, both from Ilford, died at the scene.

Mr Mohamed died from hypovolemic shock after he suffered stab and gunshot wounds to the torso and Mr Sheikh died from stab wounds to the torso.

A 30-year-old man was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds and remains there in a serious but stable condition.

The families of all three men continue to be supported by specialist officers.