Six-year-old child dies following Strep A bacteria outbreak at primary school

The child in hospital is understood to be recovering and antibiotics have been prescribed to other members of the school’s community.

Pupils walk along

A six-year-old pupil has died and another is being cared for in hospital after an outbreak of an invasive bacteria at a primary school in Surrey.

The death was confirmed by the UK Health Security Agency South East’s health protection consultant Dr Claire Winslade.

Dr Winslade said: “We are extremely saddened to hear about the death of a pupil at Ashford Church of England School, and our thoughts are with their family, friends and the school community.

“As a precautionary measure, we have recommended antibiotics to pupils and staff in the same year groups as the individuals affected. We have provided advice to the school to help prevent further cases and will continue to monitor the situation.”

The BBC reported the pupils were believed to be in the same year group, with the second child recovering in hospital.

The broadcaster said the children had caught the invasive group A streptococcal infection (iGAS), also known as Strep A which causes scarlet fever.

Surrey County Council director of public health Ruth Hutchinson was quoted as saying: “We are deeply saddened by the death of a pupil at Ashford Church of England School and we offer our sincere condolences to their family, friends and the whole school community, who are in our thoughts.”

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

