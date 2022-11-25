Frustration for England fans in Qatar after World Cup draw with United States

England v USA – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Group B – Al Bayt Stadium

Fans in Qatar were left frustrated but hopeful after England laboured to a 0-0 draw with the United States in their second World Cup 2022 game.

The Three Lions could have sealed qualification for the knockout stages with a win but came away with a point against a hard-working US side at the Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor.

The stalemate came after England opted to show their support for the LGBTQ+ community by lighting up the Wembley arch in rainbow colours rather than protest in Qatar.

They did not follow Germany’s lead by making an on-pitch protest against Fifa before their World Cup clash with the United States at the stadium north of Doha.

Instead, the Football Association sent a message of support via the national stadium in north London.

England fan Andrew Lynes, 60, and United States supporter Sarah Brann, 38, who are married and live in London, joked there would be no arguments after the draw.

Mr Lynes told the PA news agency: “I have no idea what (England manager Gareth) Southgate thinks he’s doing with players like (Jack) Grealish and (Phil) Foden on the bench, world-class players.

“No other manager would leave Phil Foden out of the starting XI and certainly wouldn’t wait until 78 minutes to bring Jack Grealish on – he changed the game for us.”

He added of the pair’s trip: “The food, the people, the hotel, everything has been spectacular – that was not spectacular.”

Mark Webster, 38, from Wigan, said he enjoyed the atmosphere with 68,463 fans in attendance but said the lack of access to beer at the ground was a downside.

He praised the rest of the arrangements in Qatar for the World Cup during his eight-day trip, adding: “The game itself was poor but the stadium was unreal.

England fans in the stands were left disappointed (Mike Egerton/PA)

“The only bad thing is there’s no beer and the game itself, but I’m a Wigan boy and (the town) is rugby league and this feels like a rugby league atmosphere, it’s very family-orientated.

“You don’t see no trouble, everyone is up for a good time.”

Lawrence Annison, 59, originally from Grimsby but living in Crete, said: “Yeah it was good, it’s a point isn’t it? It was even.”

Alan Dewhurst, 60, originally from Ayrshire in Scotland who now lives in Qatar, said: “It wasn’t a classic.

“It was more energetic from the USA side. I think England will be happy with a point with Wales to play.”

David Parry, 66, from Middlesbrough, said he thought England were “too negative” and lacked energy going forward.

Looking ahead to the final game against Wales, he said: “I think they will be more passionate.”

Earlier in the week, Germany’s players covered their mouths during a team photo ahead of their 2-1 defeat against Japan to show “Fifa is silencing us” by shutting down attempts to wear rainbow-coloured armbands connected to the OneLove campaign.

Several LGBT+ supporters have opted not to travel to the tournament in a country where homosexuality is illegal.

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said the disciplinary action the team could have faced from Fifa for wearing the armband was “unlimited” and suggested they came under pressure from the governing body at late notice.

Carl Fearn, co-chairman of Gaygooners, Arsenal Football Club’s supporters group for LGBT fans, said of the rainbow colours at Wembley: “This is a welcome, but small, gesture by the FA.

“It would, though, have had far more meaning if Fifa and Qatar had lived up to their promise of a warm welcome for all and allowed it to happen in Qatar rather than thousands of miles away in England.

“We recognise and appreciate the England team and the Wales team are on the side of LGBT+ football fans. Being prevented from showing their support in Qatar for all the OneLove causes is shameful.”

England fan Jim Noyce, 59, from Rugby, speaking ahead of the group B game with the US on Friday, said: “I think they’ll bide their time and pick the game they’re going to do it.

“Germany are playing Spain on Sunday, I think they’ll wear the rainbow and if Germany do, I think England will follow.”

Seven European nations, including England and Wales, had hoped to wear the armband as part of a year-long OneLove anti-discrimination campaign.

But they abandoned those plans when Fifa threatened them with sporting sanctions.

Elsewhere, Wales fans said they were “devastated” after a last-gasp defeat left the team on the brink of World Cup elimination.

Supporters who made the long journey to Qatar to see Wales’ first World Cup appearance in 64 years admitted their side was not good enough as they were defeated 2-0 by Iran at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on Friday.

Many of the Red Wall remained to cheer on their national side after the final whistle and a chorus of Yma o Hyd, the team’s official World Cup song, rang out as players left the pitch.

Others said they felt for manager Rob Page after witnessing his family in tears at the end of the match.

A number of supporters in the crowd wore rainbow-coloured hats and other items, despite some having them confiscated at the game against the USA on Monday.