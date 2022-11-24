Teachers ‘deliberately misled’ over pay offer, union claims

Pupils in class

Teachers were “deliberately misled” by the Scottish Government and Cosla before a “pathetic” new pay offer was tabled, a union has said.

The Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association (SSTA) has condemned ministers and local authority chiefs after teachers rejected the new salary proposals on Wednesday.

Teachers earning under £40,107 would have been given an increase of £1,926 – 6.85% for those on the lowest salaries – while the highest earners would get 5%.

Every school on Scotland’s mainland closed on Thursday as members of the EIS union took strike action in the pay dispute.

The SSTA is planning to strike on December 7 and 8.

The union said its salaries and conditions of service committee unanimously rejected the latest offer.

Seamus Searson, general secretary of the SSTA, said the Government and Cosla had made teachers believe a “serious increased pay offer” would be put on the table.

He said: “The Scottish Government and Cosla have deliberately misled the teachers’ unions into believing a serious increased pay offer would be made.

“After three months what we received was a pathetic and insulting pay offer that penalised senior teachers to the benefit of a very small number of new entrants.

Teachers from the EIS union walked out on strike on Thursday in the pay dispute (Jane Barlow/PA)

“This treatment only shows contempt for teachers. How they think this is a sensible offer is beyond belief.

“A misleading statement by Scottish Government that falsely twists statistics to try and give the impression that this is a serious and substantial pay offer only compounds the feeling of contempt.

“For the vast majority of teachers there is no new offer. SSTA members have no option but to continue with planned strike action on December 7 and 8.”

Paul Cochrane, SSTA salaries and working conditions committee convener, said: “It is evident that Cosla and the Scottish Government have refused to listen to the view of the teachers’ side that any offer should be undifferentiated and reflective of the current economic situation faced by a workforce that stood tall during the critical period of the Covid-19 pandemic