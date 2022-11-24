King to host first Christmas as monarch at Sandringham

A member of the Royal Collection Trust staff puts the finishing touches to a Christmas tree in the Crimson Drawing Room, during a photo call for Christmas decorations at Windsor Castle

The King is to spend Christmas Day at Sandringham this year, marking a return to the traditional royal family Christmas on the Norfolk estate.

The monarch and the Queen Consort are expected to be joined by their wider family as they mark their poignant first Christmas since the death of the late Queen and Charles’s accession to the throne.

The King and the Queen Consort during the State Banquet this week (Chris Jackson/PA)

Buckingham Palace confirmed the King had this year decided to travel to Sandringham House, where Queen Elizabeth II hosted her family over the festive period throughout the decades.

It follows a two-year break, when, due to the Covid pandemic, the late Queen spent Christmas at Windsor Castle two years in a row – the first with the Duke of Edinburgh, separated from her wider family in lockdown.

Royal Christmases usually feature a morning trip to St Mary Magdalene Church, the greeting of well-wishers, and a family lunch with turkey and all the trimmings.

The King with the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince George and Princess Charlotte arriving for the Christmas Day morning service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in 2019 (Joe Giddens/PA)

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are often among the gathered guests.

Charles is also preparing to pre-record his historic, first ever Christmas Broadcast as monarch, when he will no doubt reflect on the loss of his mother and her legacy.

Traditionally, members of the royal family sit down to watch the televised address when it airs after lunch, usually at 3pm on December 25.

The Queen recording her annual Christmas broadcast in 2021 (Victoria Jones/PA)

Meanwhile, Windsor Castle has been transformed ready for Christmas, with a 20ft tree in St George’s Hall decorated in 3,000 lights and hundreds of regal purple ribbons.

It took a team of four staff from the Royal Collection Trust two days to dress the Berkshire royal residence’s festive trees.

Tourists visiting the State Apartments will see the rooms transformed with shimmering trees, twinkling lights and festive garlands.

Members of the Royal Collection Trust put the finishing touches to a 20-foot-high Nordmann Fir Christmas tree in St George’s Hall, Windsor Castle (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A handmade angel sits on top of St George’s Hall’s towering Nordmann fir, which was sourced from nearby Windsor Great Park.