Pensioner, 84, hopes to fulfil lifelong wish of passing GCSE physics exam

An 84-year-old care home resident, who failed his physics exam five times whilst at school, is hoping to fulfil his lifelong wish of completing his secondary education.

Ernie Puffett, from Chichester, West Sussex, has returned to school after 66 years with the hope he can finally pass his GCSE physics exam next summer.

Ernie Puffett, 84, has returned to school to fulfil his lifelong wish of completing his secondary school education (Care UK/PA)

Mr Puffett told the PA news agency: “I wanted to retake my GCSE as I failed it so many times when I was in school.

“I really think I can pass it this time with all the help I am getting and I would be elated if I did.

“I am amazed that youngsters today can take it all in because physics is such a vast subject.”

Mr Puffett was able to return to school with the help of his care home, Care UK’s Chichester Grange, through their ‘wishing tree’ initiative, which allows residents to suggest ideas for new hobbies, places to visit or activities linked to past careers that they would like to try.

The elderly student, who has always had a passion for science, now attends his local school, Chichester College, where he takes weekly physics classes and has even had his course fees waived to help him achieve him dream.

Ernie Puffett pictured third from the left, in the middle row, when he was in school (Care UK/PA)

Helen Loftus, Principal at Chichester College told PA: “We’ve been absolutely delighted to welcome Ernie to the college.

“As soon as we heard Ernie would like to study physics with us, we didn’t hesitate in saying yes.

“We all have ambitions and aims and we’re proud to be supporting Ernie to achieve his.”

Ms Loftus said there are “so many benefits” to having Mr Puffett in the classroom as he works towards his final exam.

“We often say there is no age limit on studying, and it has been fantastic to see that in action,” she said.

“There are so many benefits of having people of different age groups and backgrounds learning together.

“They bring a range of experience and knowledge to the classroom which can add to their learning development.”

Ryan Harris, home manager at Chichester Grange, said the care home are “so proud” of Mr Puffett and his efforts to reach his goal.