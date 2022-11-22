Stop-and-search powers introduced in Manchester after boy, 17, stabbed to death

Greater Manchester Police

Stop-and-search powers have been introduced in an area of Manchester after a 17-year-old boy died in a stabbing.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the Section 60 has been put in place from Tuesday until 5pm on Wednesday covering parts of the Withington and Burnage area.

The powers mean officers can stop and search anyone in the area during that time.

#APPEAL | GMP have launched a murder investigation after the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old young man in #Withington Read more➡️ https://t.co/Eu7PNB9ABX pic.twitter.com/P9bq9muz3x — Fallowfield, Withington, Levenshulme Police (GMP) (@GMPFallowfield) November 22, 2022

The force said officers were alerted to a stabbing on Southlea Road in Withington shortly after 11.30am on Tuesday.

The teenager was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

Police said they do not believe the attack was random and their inquiries suggest there is no threat to the wider public.

As well as the fatal stabbing, the temporary additional powers under Section 60 have been brought in in response to other recent knife crime-related incidents, GMP said.

Superintendent Helen Critchley said: “We understand the use of a Section 60 can cause concern to residents, however, we use these powers only when proportionate and necessary which I believe is the case today.

“Please be reassured that we are doing all we can to keep you safe. We have deployed extra uniformed and non-uniformed officers to the area to support the investigation team and the community, and I want members of the public to know that they can approach officers and talk to them if they have any questions or concerns.

“The force is working with partner agencies to fight, prevent and reduce knife crime so I would like to take this opportunity to encourage anyone who knows or suspects someone is carrying a weapon to report it before it’s too late.”

Detective Superintendent Neil Jones of GMP South Manchester Division urged anyone with information in relation to the 17-year-old’s death to come forward.

He said: “If anyone has any information about this incident or has any concerns, I encourage you to speak to these officers. They are there to help and support you. This can also be done anonymously via Crimestoppers.