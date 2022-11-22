Senior Tory William Wragg to stand down as MP at next election

William Wragg

Senior Conservative William Wragg has announced he will not run again as an MP at the next election.

Mr Wragg, who chairs the Public Administration and Constitutions Affairs select committee, has held the Greater Manchester constituency of Hazel Grove since 2015.

The Brexiteer took the seat from the Liberal Democrats and became first Tory MP there since 1997.

It is a privilege to be the Member of Parliament for Hazel Grove. I have made the decision not to stand at the next election. I shall continue to represent constituents to the best of my ability in the meantime and thank everyone for their wonderful support over the years. — William Wragg MP (@William_Wragg) November 22, 2022

Mr Wragg’s announcement came on the same day his Tory colleague, former work and pensions secretary Chloe Smith, also said she was standing down at the next election.

It also comes as opinion polls have shown the Conservatives face an uphill battle at the next general election, which will take place in January 2025 at the latest.

Mr Wragg, who is vice chairman of the influential 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers, appears to have been unhappy with his party’s leaders in recent years.

He was a fierce critic of Boris Johnson, submitting a letter of no-confidence and describing the then-prime minister’s position as “untenable” in January.