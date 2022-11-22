Last chance to buy tickets for London’s NYE fireworks opens later this week

New Year’s celebrations

The last chance to buy tickets for London’s New Year’s Eve fireworks display opens later this week, as the capital is set to celebrate without restrictions for the first time since the pandemic.

The final 50,000 tickets for the spectacular will go on sale at noon on December 2, after the first batch of the same number of places sold out in just over five hours.

Covid-19 restrictions have led to the display being held over multiple sites, meaning it could only be watched on television.

But last month, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan announced that more than 100,000 ticket-holders would be able to gather for the spectacle next to the London Eye for the first time since 2019.

He said: “I’m incredibly excited that Londoners and visitors to our capital can once again unite on the banks of the Thames to welcome in the new year by watching our world-famous fireworks.

“We are building a better London for everyone and New Year’s Eve is one of the biggest nights of the year for our hospitality industry, with our fireworks providing an incredible moment to send a message of love and celebration to the world.

“This year will be our best ever and with the first batch of tickets selling out in just over five hours, I urge anyone wanting to attend to book as early as possible.”

Imran Tauqir, general manager of the lastminute.com London Eye, said: “As an established part of the capital’s iconic skyline, we are delighted that once again people are able to come back together and celebrate the start of another year in this amazing city.

“Working closely with the Mayor of London’s office it’s an honour to once again to play our part in putting on a show for thousands of people here on London’s South Bank and around the world to enjoy.”

Tickets cost £15 with the charge covering the cost of the ticketing system – although people are being offered the opportunity to donate via TAP London to rough sleeping charities akt, Centrepoint, Depaul UK, and New Horizon Youth Centre.

A spokesman for the mayor said: “Those without a ticket are encouraged to watch the display live on BBC One or via BBC iPlayer alongside millions of viewers or to celebrate the new year at the capital’s fantastic range of bars, restaurants, pubs and clubs.

“City Hall is working with a wide range of partner agencies including the Met Police, TfL, local authorities and the emergency services to safely deliver the event.”

Ticketing was introduced in 2014 after up to 500,000 headed into central London in previous years, putting a strain on the city’s transport infrastructure and impeding the emergency services.