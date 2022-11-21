Notification Settings

Rapper Lady Leshurr pleads not guilty to assaulting her ex-partner

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

The rapper, whose real name is Melesha O’Garro, pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Lady Leshurr
Lady Leshurr

Rapper Lady Leshurr has pleaded not guilty to assaulting her ex-partner in October, Snaresbrook Crown Court heard on Monday.

The 34-year-old artist, real name Melesha O’Garro, is accused of attacking her ex-girlfriend Sidnee Hussein and Chante Boyea in an altercation in Walthamstow, east London on October 22, 2022.

The former Dancing On Ice contestant, from Kingshurst, Birmingham, pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Sherelle Smith, 28, from Yardley, Birmingham, pleaded not guilty to one count of the same charge.

O’Garro, represented by Ronnie Bergenthal, was wearing a black blazer and had her hair in a ponytail.

The public gallery was packed.

They were released on conditional bail, with conditions banning contact with the complainants, ahead of their trial at the same court on October 16 2023.

