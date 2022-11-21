Notification Settings

Fall in traffic as England fans work from home to watch World Cup opener

UK NewsPublished:

Road congestion was down in several cities on Monday morning.

Traffic levels were down in several cities on Monday morning as many England fans worked from home to watch the team’s World Cup opener.

Location technology company TomTom told the PA news agency the level of road congestion in London at 8am was 67%, down from 75% at the same time last week.

Other cities with lighter traffic included Birmingham (down from 73% to 59%) and Manchester (down from 73% to 69%).

Congestion in Sheffield was unchanged at 55% while there was a slight increase in Liverpool (from 54% to 55%).

The figures represent the proportion of additional time required for journeys compared with free-flow conditions.

England begin their World Cup campaign against Iran, kicking off at 1pm.

UK News

