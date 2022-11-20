Florence + The Machine postpone UK tour dates after singer breaks foot

Florence Welch of Florence+ the Machine

Florence + The Machine have been forced to postpone the rest of their UK tour after lead singer Florence Welch discovered she was performing on a broken foot.

The indie rock band kicked off their Dance Fever tour at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris on November 14 and had performed in Cardiff and one show in London’s O2 Arena of their planned 11 dates before it had to be cancelled.

Ahead of the band’s second scheduled London show on Saturday, Welsh revealed the news about her injury on Twitter, saying she was “heartbroken” as it had been her favourite show they have ever put on.

I’m so sorry to say that after an x ray it seems I was dancing on a broken foot last night. ? pic.twitter.com/0dh9fJJMIE — florence welch (@florencemachine) November 19, 2022

She wrote: “I’m so sorry to say that after an X-ray it seems I was dancing on a broken foot last night.

“It is not in my nature to postpone a show, and certainly not a UK tour, but I’m in pain and, as dancers know, dancing on an injury is not a good idea. And have been told not to perform to avoid further damage.

“Please hang on to your tickets. We are working our hardest to reschedule these dates for next year and we will let you know as soon as possible.

“I’m heartbroken as the Dance Fever tour has been my favourite show we have ever put on. The communion with you. Your beautiful faces shining.

“I love you so much and I’m so sorry to anyone who is disappointed. My heart is aching. I can’t wait to be back on my feet and back in your arms.”

Dance Fever ?✨A fairytale in fourteen songs. The new album out now. Includes KING, My Love, Free and Heaven Is Here.Listen: https://t.co/eI39aoJEXgVinyl & bundles: https://t.co/FH3jVKYmYP pic.twitter.com/hBYIKhHAQL — florence welch (@florencemachine) May 13, 2022

Welch and the band were due to continue the tour at venues in Bournemouth, Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds, Glasgow, and Nottingham before ending at the 3 Arena in Dublin on November 30.

The new show was in connection with the group’s fifth studio album, which was released in May this year.

Titled Dance Fever, the record was previewed with the tracks My Love, King, Free and Heaven Is Here, and enlisted Jack Antonoff and Glass Animals frontman Dave Bayley to aid with production.

The group had also partnered with the Choose Love charity with a donation of £1 from each ticket going to their work supporting refugees and displaced people around the world.