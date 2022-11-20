Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Elon Musk to restore Donald Trump to Twitter after holding online poll

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

Twitter’s new owner asked users to click ‘yes’ or ‘no’ on whether the former president’s account should be restored.

Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Elon Musk has said he will reinstate Donald Trump’s account on Twitter.

The move would reverse a ban that has kept the former president off the social media site since a pro-Trump mob attacked the US Capitol on January 6 2021 as Congress was poised to certify Joe Biden’s election victory.

Mr Musk made the announcement in the evening after holding a poll that asked Twitter users to click “yes” or “no” on whether Mr Trump’s account should be restored.

The “yes” vote won, with 51.2%.

“The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” Musk tweeted, using a Latin phrase meaning “the voice of the people, the voice of God”.

It is not clear whether Mr Trump would actually return to Twitter.

An irrepressible tweeter before he was banned, the former president has said in the past that he would not rejoin the social media platform even if his account was reinstated.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News