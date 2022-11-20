Appeal for information over multi-incident disturbance in Bolton involving gun

A police officer writing on paper

Police are appealing for information over three incidents in Greater Manchester that are being treated as connected which involved a suspected gunshot, a collision between two vehicles and a car being driven into an address.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the disorder began at around 5.20pm on Saturday when they responded to reports of suspected firearm discharge on Parkfield Avenue in Farnworth, Bolton.

Shortly afterwards, officers were called to further disturbance on Bradford Road where a vehicle has driven into another vehicle. The third incident in the area occurred when a car was driven into an address on Lavender Road.

By late Saturday night, all three incidents were being treated as connected and police had put cordons in place at the scene of each.

While no arrests have yet been made, GMP said specialist officers had been deployed to the scenes and were “hunting down those involved”.

Superintendent Mark Kenny added that while the three incidents were thought to be connected, the disturbance was being treated as an “isolated incident”.

“A patrol plan is in place and additional officers have been deployed to the area and will remain in place throughout the night,” he said.

“I understand the concern this may cause in the community, but I wish to reassure you that our investigation is progressing at pace.

“Detectives are at the scene and are pursuing multiple lines of enquiry to piece together the circumstances.

“We are also appealing to anyone with information – or footage of these incidents – to come forwards and share it with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police and quote the incident number 2439 of 19.11.2022.