Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Estimated £5.3m Wednesday jackpot after no player scoops lottery top prize

UK NewsPublished:

No ticket-holders matched all six main numbers or five numbers and the bonus ball.

National Lottery stock
National Lottery stock

Wednesday’s lottery jackpot will be an estimated £5.3 million after no player scooped Saturday’s top prize.

No ticket-holders matched all six main numbers or five numbers and the bonus ball.

There were 77 players who each won £1,750 after matching five of the six numbers.

The winning Lotto numbers were 05, 17, 20, 30, 39, 49 and the bonus number was 59.

Set of balls 11 and draw machine Arthur were used.

There were no players who matched all five numbers to win the Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw, but nine matched four numbers to claim £13,000.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 11, 12, 17, 29, 34 and the Thunderball number was 08.

No-one scooped the £500,000 top prize, but one player won £5,000 for matching five numbers.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News