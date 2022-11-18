Tesco offers workers pay advances as cost of living surges

A worker at Tesco

Tesco has said it will offer workers advances on their pay to help support them amid the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

The supermarket group, which is the UK’s largest private employer, said it hopes the move will benefit workers in the run up to Christmas.

It comes days after confirmation that inflation surged to a 41 year high of 11.1% last month, driven by jumps in the cost of energy and food.

Tesco said the move is designed to help colleagues avoid having to take on expensive debt (Nick Ansell/PA)

The grocer said that around 280,000 employees could benefit from the new scheme which will allow workers to get up to 25% of their contractual pay early.

Workers will pay a single set fee of £1.49 per advance to Salary Finance, the firm’s financial employee benefits partner.

The supermarket firm said the move is designed to help colleagues avoid having to take on expensive debt with high interest payments, such as pay day loans.

It comes a month after Tesco handed hourly-paid workers a second pay rise this year.

James Goodman, UK people director at Tesco, said: “We know that colleagues can face unexpected bills, such as car repairs or replacing a washing machine, which can leave them short.

“To give them a helping hand with their financial wellbeing, we have launched Pay Advance to give them a simple and low-cost way to access some of the money that they have already earned.