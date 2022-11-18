Children In Need 2022 raises more than £35 million

Children In Need 2022 has raised more than £35 million following its annual fundraising show.

Hosts Mel Giedroyc and Jason Manford revealed that £35,273,167 had been pledged when the BBC appeal show, which is in its 42nd year, ended on Friday.

Last year, it was announced the show had raised over £39 million when it closed.

Comedian Manford, who presented the show for the first time, said it was “astounding” and thanked the public for their donations to “the millions” of children who face a “tough winter ahead”.

Comedian Manford, who presented the show for the first time, said it was "astounding" and thanked the public for their donations to "the millions" of children who face a "tough winter ahead".

Ade Adepitan, Chris Ramsey and Alex Scott also helped host the show, and there were appearances from famous faces including Eurovision runner-up Sam Ryder, Joe Wicks, Lorraine Kelly and Romesh Ranganathan.

During the show, Millie Gibson was announced as Doctor Who’s latest companion.

The 18-year-old Coronation Street actress said it was a “gift of a role, and a dream come true” and she would try to fill the boots of the 14 other companions to the Doctor.

She will star opposite Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa, who takes over as the Doctor in 2023.

Singer-songwriter Mimi Webb kicked off the programme with a performance of her song Ghost Of You.

Wicks also completed his Children In Need ultra marathon, raising more than £500,000 for the BBC charity.

England footballer Mason Mount surprised schoolchildren, who raised money for charity, during their tour around Wembley Stadium along with Children In Need mascot Pudsey Bear.

Junior Eurovision Song Contest participant Freya Skye performed on stage for the first time live with the song Lose My Head.

The UK is competing for the first time since 2005 in Junior Eurovision with the 13-year-old Buckinghamshire schoolgirl.

Freya was selected to be a contestant by CBBC and BBC Studios Entertainment and Music.

TV presenter Bradley Walsh hosted a children’s takeover of Blankety Blank, with contestants including EastEnders actress Maisie Smith and The Great British Bake Off star John Whaite.

The BBC Children In Need Choir performed Somewhere Only We Know by Keane.

Performances were also given by Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi and dance troupe Diversity.

The rickshaw relay rode again as Matt Baker and a team of five young people took on the challenge over five days.

Baker has raised £43 million for BBC Children In Need in 12 years through the cycling relay. This time he raised £1,259,802.

The broadcaster said his “motivation” was the young people who they have not been able to support through the appeal so far.

TV presenter Kelly starred in a skit, along with other famous faces including Peter Andre, Deborah Meaden, Peter Jones, Rachel Riley, Natalie Cassidy, Mr Blobby and Pudsey Bear, which was set in the Children In Need call centre.

The BBC Children In Need Choir performed Somewhere Only We Know by Keane.

Radio DJ Jordan North, McFly’s Danny Jones, Doctor Who star Mandip Gill and rapper Big Zuu also took to Graham Norton’s infamous red chair where they had to impress children or they faced getting flipped out of their seat.

Ranganathan, who replaced no-nonsense quizmaster Anne Robinson as the host of The Weakest Link, ran a special edition with soap stars.

Coronation Street’s Antony Cotton beat EastEnders’ Max Bowden, Hollyoaks’ Kirsty-Leigh Porter and Emmerdale’s Chris Bisson.

Strictly Come Dancing professional Giovanni Pernice and judge Anton Du Beke also took to the stage.