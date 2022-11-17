Manchester Police evacuate flats after finding chemicals and firearms

File photo dated 19/11/21 of a police tape

Greater Manchester Police have evacuated homes on Mossley Road in Ashton-Under-Lyne after finding firearms and “unidentified chemicals” in a flat.

Police arrested two men, a 37-year-old and a 43-year-old, on suspicion of possession of firearms.

Nearby flats were evacuated as a “standard safety precaution” while an investigation is carried out. Members of the public are advised to avoid the area.

Chief inspector Robert MacGregor said: “Following the discovery of these chemicals this afternoon, we have been working with our colleagues from (Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue) while they carry out the appropriate assessments and this evacuation is purely a precaution.

“I would like to reassure the local community that we don’t believe there to be any wider threat to the public.