Survivors of abuse at Irish Spiritans order urged to come forward

Blackrock College abuse

Survivors of abuse by the Spiritan religious order in Ireland have been urged to come forward to share their stories.

It comes as independent experts have been appointed to engage with victims and survivors of historical abuse at schools and institutions run by the Spiritan Congregation, formerly the Holy Ghost Fathers.

On Wednesday, Fr Martin Kelly, on behalf of the Spiritan Congregation, offered a public apology to all victims and survivors who were abused.

Ireland’s police force last week confirmed it had received allegations of historical abuse relating to the Spiritans.

The abuse allegations go back as far as the 1970s and involve schools that were managed by the Holy Ghost Order, including Dublin’s prestigious Blackrock College.

It emerged last week in an RTE Radio Documentary on One programme that the religious order had paid 5.0 million euro in settlements towards abuse and support services since 2004.

Fr Kelly told a press conference at Dublin’s RDS: “On behalf of the Spiritan Congregation in Ireland, I want to express my deepest and most sincere sorrow to every person who was abused by a member of the Spiritans, or by a staff member, in any of our schools.

“I sincerely apologise for this. What was done to you as innocent children was cruel and indefensible. We, as Spiritans, are ashamed.”

The announcement of an independent group to engage with survivors of historical abuse at Holy Ghost schools and institutions comes after meetings with a group of past pupils of Dublin’s prestigious Blackrock College last year.

The group that initiated the process and worked with the Spiritans comprised: Corry McMahon, Louis Hoffman, Philip Feddis and John Coulter.

On the back of the meetings with past pupils, a pilot restorative justice programme was set up.

The Spiritans said the pilot programme revealed “further histories of abuse in our schools and the horrifying impact this has had one some of our past pupils and their families”.

“We acknowledge that its effects have lasted a lifetime, with many still struggling to cope with it,” Fr Kelly said.

“This abuse took many forms: physical, sexual, emotional and spiritual. It was committed by members of the Irish Spiritans and lay staff in its schools.”

He added: “It is clear from this pilot restorative justice programme that there are many more past pupils who were abused and who have not yet come forward.