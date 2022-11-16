Spaceport Cornwall gets green light for lift-off

Spaceport Cornwall has been awarded an operating licence, enabling it to host the UK’s first space launch.
The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) announced that the site in Newquay can be used for sending satellites into space.
The first mission is expected to be conducted by entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit company in the coming weeks.
A repurposed Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 aircraft named Cosmic Girl and Virgin Orbit’s LauncherOne rocket travelled from California in the US to Spaceport Cornwall last week.
Their mission has been given the title Start Me Up in tribute to British band The Rolling Stones.