I’m A Celeb contestants offered chance to escape growing tensions in the jungle

Cast of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Three celebrities will be given the chance to temporarily escape the growing tensions in the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! camp.

The hosts of the ITV reality show, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, revealed the news during Wednesday evening’s episode, during which viewers saw Boy George voice his growing frustrations with his campmates.

At the beginning of the show the presenting duo explained that a luxury beach barbecue is up for grabs, which will take place away from the jungle.

Ant opened the show saying: “Hello, good evening, good morning and welcome to Australia and a show that features absolutely loads of balls.”

Would you choose your own ball or grab one of your Campmates' ? #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/FtBakV05i1 — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 16, 2022

To which Dec said: “Yes, but fear not, there’s not a kangaroo testicle in sight because tonight those balls are part of a brand new challenge with an incredible prize.”

Ant went on to explain the challenge, saying: “Three lucky celebrities will be flown out of camp to enjoy a luxurious barbecue on Australia’s stunning Gold Coast.

“Trust me folks, it really is the trip of a lifetime.”

During the show viewers saw the celebrities take part in a variety of challenges at the Unfair Funfair in order to collect different coloured plastic balls, with each colour corresponding to a different campmate.

At the end of the two-day challenge, the three celebrities with the most balls will be treated to a surf ‘n’ turf barbecue.

Elsewhere in the episode, tensions appeared to be developing in camp as Boy George, 61, shared his irritation over the developing friendship between Scarlette Douglas and Matt Hancock.

During a debate between the Culture Club singer and the former health secretary, 44, Boy George said: “Just spend less on arms. Thirty-five billion pounds a year. Why do you sneer at spending less on arms?”

To which Hancock got flustered and replied: “I don’t, I don’t, it’s just a different debate.”

Going to tell my kids these were the Teletubbies #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/WZa8evHsCj — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 16, 2022

Presenter and property expert Douglas, 35, jumped in to divert the increasingly heated conversation, after which an unconvinced Boy George, who has previously been vocal about his frustrations towards campmate Charlene White while in the Australian jungle, responded: “She’s trying to save you, very interesting.”

While further explaining his thoughts in the Bush Telegraph, the singer added: “I just noticed sometimes when I start a debate with Matt, Scarlette comes in and kind of shuts me down a bit or tries to change the subject.

“I don’t know whether Scarlette’s got political aspirations. But sorry, I’m just not going to stop talking. I will say what I want.”

Boy George attempted to continue the debate with Hancock, but was shut down by the MP for West Suffolk, a move which he described as “interesting”.

Speaking in the Bush Telegraph, Hancock said: “I seem to have a trial whether I go out on an official trial or stay in camp.”

Later Boy George spoke to comedian Seann Walsh about the exchange while the pair were at the Creek.

“She (Scarlette) sort of shut me down and she’s done it a few times,” Boy George said.

“Matt is a grown adult and he can answer me. I’m not going to be shut down.

“If you don’t want to talk about something interesting, that’s your problem. It really annoyed me because it’s happened about three or four times.”

Boy George had grown frustrated with Douglas earlier in the day after she quizzed him about his criminal conviction and the time he spent in prison.

In 2008, Boy George, whose real name is George Alan O’Dowd, was convicted of assault and false imprisonment.

While chatting in camp, Douglas asked: “What happened with you BG and some guy in handcuffs and a radiator?”

To which Boy George quickly replied: “That’s not true.”

Speaking in the Bush Telegraph, Boy George said: “Scarlette blatantly talked about my court case.

“I thought it was inappropriate what she did, actually. I thought she shouldn’t have said what she said to me.

“And I thought I handled it really well as it’s a big sore point for me when people say things like that.”

During the episode Ant and Dec also revealed that the contestants will decide among themselves which celebrities will undertake the next Bushtucker trial – The Scare-ground.

After receiving the news, the celebrities began to make their decision, with discussions leading to Mike Tindall, Hancock and Owen Warner looking like likely choices.