Health Secretary hints at more money for the NHS in autumn statement

Health Secretary Steve Barclay, who has strongly hinted there could be more money for the NHS (Victoria Jones/PA)

Health Secretary Steve Barclay has hinted the NHS could be given more cash in the Chancellor’s autumn statement on Thursday.

Speaking at the NHS Providers conference in Liverpool, he denied he had suggested the NHS did not need any more money to meet inflationary pressure on costs.

“That is completely incorrect,” he said. “The good thing about this is colleagues in the room will be able to see tomorrow.

“I can assure you that the Treasury wouldn’t allocate any money to the department if the department said it didn’t need it, given the fiscal situation we face.

“So in short, of course, we face significant financial pressures and inflation is there.”

.@SteveBarclay highlighted his main priorities to be: ? supporting workforce? focus on recovery backlogs? access to primary care? streamlining the new hospital programme processes#NHSP22 5/ ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/b8AXX6YVL9 — NHS Providers (@NHSProviders) November 16, 2022

He said there had been a “lot of discussion” with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, adding: “One of the things I’m able to bring to this role, having been chief of staff in Number 10, having been the minister responsible for the Cabinet Office, is actually a very good understanding as to how best to make the case for the Department of Health and also in terms of our care sector, in terms of making that case to the centre.

“So… I can absolutely confirm that we do need support to meet those inflationary pressures.”

He urged delegates to judge him on the results of Thursday’s announcement, saying they should see whether “it is true or not that we don’t get a penny and I’ve not asked for a penny”.

Earlier, he told the conference during a speech: “I have been very clear in setting out the extent of (NHS) challenges in shaping the context of the Chancellor’s statement to the House tomorrow.”