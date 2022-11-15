Police ‘struggling to find gunman who shot drill rapper eight times in gang war’

A wrecked silver car behaind police tape, with a police officer visible in the background.

A drill rapper killed amid gang violence in south London was shot eight times, an inquest has been told.

Lemar Urquhart, 27, the son of boxer Dillian Whyte’s promoter Dean Whyte, was gunned down in Railton Road, Brixton, after a high-speed car chase between rival gangsters.

He was driving a white MG which hit and killed Brazilian Deliveroo driver Guilherme Messias Da Silva, 23, who was in the area on his moped making his last delivery of the day.

Lamar Urquhart, left, and Guilherme Messias Da Silva, right (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Detective Inspector Jason Fitzpatrick told the inquest on Tuesday a manhunt for the gunman continues.

He said: “The occupants of the grey Alfa Romeo, both the driver and the suspect who shot Mr Urquhart, have yet to be identified.

“Investigations are ongoing into identifying those responsible.”

He told coroner Dr Julian Morris: “Identifying the suspects involved is proving difficult at the moment.”

After the car chase, on October 30, the white MG hit Mr Da Silva’s moped head-on before Mr Urquhart and a passenger ran off, the court heard.

The scene in Railton Road, Brixton, where debris was left scattered in the road (PA)

They were chased by a passenger from the back of the Alfa Romeo, with Mr Urquhart killed when they opened fire.

Mr Fitzpatrick said he has spoken to Mr Da Silva’s mother in Brazil via an interpreter, with the family “very keen to have the body repatriated as soon as possible”.

Dr Morris said: “I will release both bodies on November 28 so that Mr Da Silva can be repatriated back to Brazil for his family to arrange suitable, as they wish, funeral services, and the same for Mr Urquhart.”