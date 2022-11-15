Almost 2,000 firms slide into insolvency in October

New figures from @insolvencygovuk reveal corporate insolvencies rose 15.7% between September and October, and rose by 38.2% compared to October 2021.

Personal #insolvency levels also saw a month-on-month increase of 4.9% and a yearly increase of 8.6%.https://t.co/OkXzVlgoMm

— R3 Press Office (@R3PressOffice) November 15, 2022